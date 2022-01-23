BSP releases list of star campaigners for UP polls' first phase

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released its list of star campaigners for the first phase of the assembly polls, and it includes the names of its chief Mayawati and her brother Anand Kumar.

Party general secretary Satish Misra, former MP Muquad Ali and former Minister Nakul Dubey, are also part of the list of 18 star campaigners.

According to the Election Commission, in the first phase of the elections, 58 assembly constituencies spread over 11 districts will go to polls on February 10.

January 21 was the last date of making nominations. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on January 24, while January 27 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Counting of votes will be held on March 10.

The districts which are going to polls in this phase are Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

In all, as many as 2,27,83,739 (over 2.27 crore) voters --- including 1,23,31,251 (over 1.23 crore) male voters, 1,04,51,053 (over 1.04 crore) female voters and 1,435 third gender voters will exercise their franchise in the first phase at 25,849 polling booths located in 10,766 polling centres.

Assembly polls in will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 and the results will be announced on March 10.

