Chandrababu won't share stage with Sonia at Telangana rally: Congress

But Naidu would campaign with Congress president Rahul Gandhi at some places during the latter's visit to the state

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. File photo: PTI 

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will not share stage with senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at her November 23 election rally in Telangana, state AICC in-charge R C Khuntia said Wednesday.   

This ends speculation over whether the Andhra Pradesh chief minister would join Sonia Gandhi at her public meeting in Medchal after the two parties, along with others, forged an alliance for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.

Last month, the Congress forged the alliance, 'Prajakutami' (People's Alliance), with the TDP, the Telangana Jana Samithi and the Communist Party of India to take on the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in the December 7 elections.
 

But Naidu would campaign with Congress president Rahul Gandhi at some places during the latter's visit to the state on November 28 and 29 and December 3, Khuntia told PTI. 

"Not all but (at) some meetings (Naidu and Rahul Gandhi will share stage)," he said. 
 

Khuntia said the Congress is planning to release its election manifesto on November 23. 
First Published: Wed, November 21 2018. 16:06 IST

