CM alleges DMK's role in Jayalalithaa's death: Stalin dares to charge him

DMK chief M K Stalin on Monday, dismissed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's allegations that he is responsible for the death of former chief minister Jayalalithaa and dared Palaniswami to lodge a case against him as he is ready to face it legally.
Asserting 'they (AIADMK) are not winning', Stalin said that AIADMK's manifesto is a copy of DMK's manifesto, "They could even announce that an aeroplane and a helicopter will be given to everyone. They can say anything because they know they are not going to win the elections," he added.
Both Dravidian parties have promised a fast-tracked probe into Jayalalitha's death if voted to power in the coming Tamil Nadu elections.
Ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Sunday released its election manifesto in which it promises at least one government job to every family in the state.
AIADMK will contest the state assembly election in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
DMK will contest 173 seats while giving a total of 61 seats to its alliance partners. MK Stalin-led party has allotted 25 seats to its Congress party, and six each for CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).
The 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly is set to go to polls on April 6, with results to be declared on May 2.
