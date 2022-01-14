Congress finalises names of candidates for Punjab assembly elections

The Congress on Thursday finalised the names of its candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab at a meeting of the Central Election Committee held under the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Sources said the meeting, held virtually, discussed all the party candidates but did not release the list on Thursday.

They said since there was no consensus on around five seats, the party's screening committee would meet again on Friday to arrive at a decision.

The congress will release the list of the candidates for polls in a day or two, the sources said.

There is a lack of consensus on repeating some of the sitting MLAs, they said.

The AAP and the SAD have already declared a number of their candidates.

The assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 14. The results will be out on March 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)