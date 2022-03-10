Congress leaders hold meeting in Dehradun ahead of counting of votes

Ahead of the counting of votes for Assembly elections, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former state CM Harish Rawat held a meeting here late on Wednesday night.

Along with Baghel and Rawat, several leaders who were deputed by the high command attended the meeting at Hotel Madhuban here.

The leaders discussed the future course of action after the counting of votes is done.

