Congress' Sowmya Reddy wins Bangalore's Jayanagar assembly seat

The on Wednesday snatched the Assembly seat in Bengaluru from the BJP, with its candidate winning by a narrow margin of 2,889 votes.

At the end of the vote count, polled 54,457 votes while the Bharatiya Janata Party's B.N. Prahlad got 51,568 votes, an Election Commission official told IANS.

Polling was held on Monday after the May 12 Assembly election in the seat was countermanded following the death of contestant B.N. Vijaya Kumar on May 4.

The nominated Kumar's younger brother Prahlad as its candidate while Sowmya is the daughter of leader and former Home Minister

Amidst bursting of firecrackers and celebrations at Ramalinga Reddy's residence, the winning candidate Sowmya said the victory belonged to all party workers.

"This is a collective victory of all the Congress party workers and the guidance of my father (Ramalinga Reddy)," Sowmya told reporters.

With wins in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru and now in Jayanagar, the Congress tally in the 225-member Assembly has gone up to 79.