Counting of votes for Haryana panchayat, zila parishad polls underway

The counting of votes for panchayat samiti and zila parishad polls in was underway on Sunday, said officials.

The exercise began at 8 am, they said.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centres.

The to 143 panchayat samitis and 22 zila parishads were held in three phases.

has 22 zila parishads comprising 411 members. The members will in turn elect the 22 zila parishad chiefs.

The state has 143 panchayat samitis, comprising 3,081 members who will further elect their respective presidents.

State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh had said on Saturday that police and general observers will closely monitor the entire counting process.

Videography will also be done at all the counting centres, he had said.

Earlier, the results of for panches and sarpanches were declared immediately after the polling in each phase.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)