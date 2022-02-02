Cycle is punctured, hand pump redundant, says UP Deputy CM

-
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that the 'cycle' (poll symbol) of the Samajwadi Party stands punctured and the 'hand pump' (poll symbol) of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has become redundant.
"The cycle has been punctured and the people no longer need a hand pump because water is now supplied to every house through pipeline," he told reporters.
Responding to RLD president Jayant Chaudhary's statement that he would not flip like a coin, Maurya said that in 2019, the people had already flipped away the alliance by voting the BJP to power.
Maurya further said that in 2022, the 'bua' (Mayawati) and 'Babua' (Akhilesh) are contesting separately and were aware of their impending defeat.
He said that in Mainpuri, the BJP would win all seats.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri and is sure of his easy win since Mainpuri, besides being a SP stronghold, is also his father Mulayam Singh Yadav's parliamentary constituency.
The BJP has fielded union minister S.P. Singh Baghel to challenge Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal.
The deputy chief minister further said that "No amount of campaigning will help Akhilesh who has been pursuing the policy of anarchism.
"His cycle will disintegrate into pieces and his Samajwadi Party will turn into 'Samaptwadi Party'," he added.
