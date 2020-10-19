Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address over 18 rallies in Bihar

-
ALSO READ
Bihar Assembly elections 2020: PM Narendra Modi to address 12 rallies
Bihar elections: "Mahagathbandhan' seat sharing talks hit roadblock
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel launches Cong theme song for Bihar polls
Bihar Assembly polls: Political campaigns big concern for Patna residents
Bihar polls: EC relaxes timeline for registration of parties amid Covid-19
-
Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address more than 18 rallies over six days in poll-bound Bihar, his office said Monday.
Singh, a former president of the party, will address a rally each in Badh, Nokha and Aurangabad on October 21, and in Banka, Barhara and Ramgarh on October 22.
The Union minister will address 18-20 rallies in six days of campaigning during the three phases of polling on October 28, November 3 and 7.
The BJP is contesting elections in alliance with JD(U), and both the parties have inked pacts with VIP and HAM respectively.
BJP is contesting on 110 seats and has given 11 to VIP out of its quota, and JD(U) has fielded its candidates on 115 seats and left the remaining seven seats for HAM.
There are 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar and the counting of votes will be done on November 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor