Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address over 18 rallies in Bihar

Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister will address more than 18 rallies over six days in poll-bound Bihar, his office said Monday.

Singh, a former president of the party, will address a rally each in Badh, Nokha and Aurangabad on October 21, and in Banka, Barhara and Ramgarh on October 22.

The Union minister will address 18-20 rallies in six days of campaigning during the three phases of polling on October 28, November 3 and 7.

The BJP is contesting in alliance with JD(U), and both the parties have inked pacts with VIP and HAM respectively.

BJP is contesting on 110 seats and has given 11 to VIP out of its quota, and JD(U) has fielded its candidates on 115 seats and left the remaining seven seats for HAM.

There are 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar and the counting of votes will be done on November 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)