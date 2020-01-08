Delhi Assembly polls: AAP scanning MLAs' performance; may add new faces

Delhi's ruling (AAP) is examining the performance of its sitting MLAs, ahead of redistribution of tickets for the February 8 Assembly elections.

According to party sources, the "report card" of each MLA is being prepared by the party.

"We are conducting the performance survey on various levels of each MLA. It will be too early to say anything about the survey," a party leader said.

The surveys, according to the leader, is being done on the MLA's performance, popularity and image.

"It is very important to know what the people are thinking about its leader. We will not repeat the faces, if the leader has not worked or have bad image."

The leader, associated with the survey, also said that party is simultaneously hunting for new faces.

"We are likely to release the list by mid-January. The work is underway in full swing," said a party leader adding that the party's priority is with the common man.

The city will go to polls on February 8, as the tenure of as the Chief Minister is ending next month.

In the 2015 polls, while the AAP bagged 67 of 70 seats, the BJP got the remaining three.

The AAP has disqualified five of its MLAs since August 2019 from the Delhi Assembly.

While Anil Kumar Bajpai, Col. Devinder Sehrawat and were disqualified for their association with the BJP, Sandeep Kumar was disqualified for having connections with the BSP and Alka Lamba was disqualified after she joined the Congress.

The party will have to hunt for new faces for close to ten seats. "We have to look for new faces for these seats and we have people in mind," the leader said refusing to reveal the names, saying the party is also taking feedback on their names.

The party is also likely to use some of the names from seven of its Lok Sabha candidates.

When asked, the leader said it will be revealed when the time is right.

Everything, the leader added, will be transparent and keeping people in mind.

"When Kejriwal can bring his report card, so should others," the leader said, adding each seat will have an individual and no faces will be used for two seats.

"Kejriwal will also contest from one seat -- New Delhi Assembly constituency," the leader said.

The elections are crucial for all three major parties -- AAP, BJP and the Congress.

While the Congress is trying to regain the power over which it had control for 15 years, the AAP is looking for a comeback.

The BJP too is trying very hard as it has not been in power in the national capital since 1998.

While the AAP is using Kejriwal's face for the post of Chief Minister, the BJP and Congress are yet to announce their CM faces.

The list of the candidates are expected by mid-January, around the same time the notification of the elections will also be released.

The city will go to polls in one phase on February 8 and the counting will take place on February 11.