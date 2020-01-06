Kejriwal protecting those who raised anti-India slogans: Amit Shah

BJP president hit out at Delhi Chief Minister on Monday for not granting sanction to prosecute those who allegedly raised anti-India slogans.

The Union home minister claimed that Kejriwal was not implementing the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme due to fear of losing the assembly election next month.

"Some students shouted anti-India slogans, said 'Bharat tere tukde honge'. Tell me, should not they be sent to jail?" Shah asked while addressing a gathering at Tughlaqabad, where he laid the foundation stone for the 'Delhi CycleWalk', a dedicated 200-km track for cycling and walking.

"But Kejriwal is not granting sanction to prosecute them," the leader said. "Who do you want to save, Kejriwal ji? Those who want to break India into pieces?"



On Sunday, Shah had also accused the convener of favouring the "tukde tukde gang" by not giving sanction to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar in a sedition case.

At the Tughlaqabad event, the home minister accused the AAP government of doing nothing to improve the lives of the people of Delhi and only deceiving them by publishing advertisements in the past three months about its tenure.

Shah took a dig at the Kejriwal dispensation over the various schemes implemented by it.

"Kejriwal had promised to install 15 lakh CCTV cameras for the safety of residents of Delhi. People are looking all over, but can't find any camera," Shah said. "The AAP government had also promised free WiFi. However, your phone's battery will drain while searching for WiFi signals as they are nowhere to be found."



The BJP president claimed that the Delhi Jal Board, which he said would register a profit of Rs 150 crore, was running at a loss of Rs 800 crore under Kejriwal.

"Though Kejriwal reduced water bills, he supplied poison-like water to the people of Delhi," Shah said. "The poor water quality in Delhi speaks volumes about your inability to govern the city."



On the AAP government not joining the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme, Shah alleged that Kejriwal feared if the programme was implemented in Delhi, the people would favour the BJP in the assembly election.

Kejriwal had said on Sunday that the healthcare schemes of the Delhi government were better than Ayushman Bharat, underlining that such programmes of his dispensation was completely free for all irrespective of the rich or poor.

Shah also alleged that the AAP dispensation had done maximum damage to the poor and people living in the rural areas. He accused the Delhi government of waiting for the election to regularise the unauthorised colonies.