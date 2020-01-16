Delhi Congress poll list on Friday, Subhash Chopra not to contest

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Congress election committee which met on Thursday to finalise the names of candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, will announce the names on Friday.

Congress Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra said "We have discussed most of the seats and list will be coming tomorrow."

When asked if senior leaders will contest he said the high command will decide. But Chopra said "I will not contest the elections as I have to manage the elections."

The Congress has not been able to finalise candidates for New Delhi seats from where Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is contesting.

Senior Congress leaders have been asked to contest elections but Ajay Maken has left for the US as his daughter is unwell.

 
First Published: Thu, January 16 2020. 18:38 IST

