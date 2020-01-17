Delhi Elections: AAP Laxmi Nagar candidate's assets up by over Rs 20 lakh

The movable assets of Aam Aadmi Party's Laxmi Nagar candidate Nitin Tyagi, who filed his nomination from the seat for the February 8 Assembly elections on Thursday, increased from Rs 28.25 lakh in 2015 to Rs 49.66 lakh in 2020.

The movable assets of the MLA's wife, who is a tutor and career counsellor, have increased from Rs 19.73 lakh in 2015 to Rs 26.30 lakh.

In his affidavit, Tyagi, who was a businessman before entering politics, also reports one criminal case against him, against "nil" in 2015.

Tyagi is one of the accused in the alleged assault on then Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. The MLA was present at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, where the alleged assault took place on the night of February 19-20, 2018.