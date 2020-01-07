Delhi suffered due to blame game politics: Congress' Randeep Surjewala

The Congress launched a scathing attack on the and the soon after the election dates were announced for the

Party spokesperson said that the "development of Delhi has been blocked due to blame game politics between the AAP and the BJP".

Invoking the legacy of Sheila Dikshit, Surjewala said the former Chief Minister led the government for 15 years in which five years was during the BJP rule at the Centre but the development of the state did not suffer.

The Congress also referred to the statistics showing how the party vote share in the Lok Sabha elections increased to 22 per cent while the AAP vote share came down to 18 per cent.

Taking on Prashant Kishore without naming him, Surjewala said that Kejriwal might be smiling because of some consultant but 146 lakh Delhiites have no reason to smile.

Prashant Kishore is the main strategist of the AAP for the Delhi elections.

The Congress alleged that no flyover has been added to Delhi, the fleet of buses has come down to 3,800 from 5,200 and metro Phase 3 has not been completed as yet, while phase 4 has just begun.

The party also attacked the BJP for the law and order situation with the crime graph rising in the capital.

Voting for the will be held on February 8 while the results will be declared on February 11.