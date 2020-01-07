Booth app to be used in every one district of 11 constituencies: Delhi CEO

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh on Tuesday said that one booth application will be used in every one district of 11 assembly constituencies during the next month's elections in the city.

"In 11 assembly constituencies, booth app will be used, one in each district. In these constituencies, photo voter slip will be issued and after scanning the QR code at the polling booth, a voter will be able to cast his or her vote," Singh said at a press conference here.

The polling for 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

The key contest in the national capital is among the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress.

In the 2015 Assembly polls, AAP won 67 of 70 seats while the BJP could win only three. The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi between 1998 to 2013, drew a blank in the election.