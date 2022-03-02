Dynasts living in palaces can't understand problems of poor: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Observing road safety, virtually
UP Assembly polls: Here're the strategies and prospects of the main actors
UP elections 2022: Owaisi now promises two CMs, if his new front gets power
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at the BJP's rivals, saying dynasts living in palaces and moving in big cars cannot understand the problems of poor.
Highlighting his government's public welfare initiatives, he said even during the worst pandemic in 100 years, the government did not let anybody sleep empty stomach by providing them free ration.
Addressing an election rally here, he said Ghazipur has given many great personalities to the country. In this context, he mentioned the name of Manoj Sinha, a native of Ghazipur, who is serving as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.
Ghazipur will vote in the last phase of polls on March 7.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU