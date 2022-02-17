Dynasts of UP always question country's achievements, says PM Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the dynasts of UP had termed the covid vaccine as the BJP's vaccine and they always question the country's achievements.
Addressing a rally in UP's Fatehpur, Modi said only two entities are afraid of the vaccinecoronavirus and the ones who oppose it.
The PM also predicted the BJP win in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, saying people have made up their mind to celebrate Holi on March 10, referring to the day of counting.
In a apparent jibe at the Samajwadi Party, Modi said, "The BJP government is giving free vaccine to the entire country but these "parivarwadi" (dynasts) are saying this is BJP's vaccine."
"These 'parivarwadis' of UP never liked the might of the country and they question whatever good the country does," the PM alleged.
The PM also claimed that the support for the BJP is on the rise in the state.
"Your enthusiasm shows a glimpse of the next five phases," he told people at the rally referring to the remaining rounds of the UP polls.
People have decided to celebrate Holi on March 10 itself, he added.
