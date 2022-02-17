UP Polls: Mulayam Singh campaigns for Akhilesh in Mainpuri

Samajwadi patriarch Yadav, on Thursday, campaigned for in Karhal in Mainpuri and asked people to ensure a big margin of victory for Akhilesh.

Addressing his first election rally, Mulayam said, "If the forms government, it will ensure jobs for the youth. If the youth does not have means of livelihood, how will they look after their families?"

He said that the always does what it says and never betrays the people.

Welcoming his father to Karhal, Akhilesh said that Mulayam's presence had given him blessings.

He asked the voters to beware of which is the 'biggest liar'.

Mainpuri is the parliamentary constituency of Yadav and Akhilesh is contesting his first assembly elections from Karhal in the district.

