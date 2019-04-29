JUST IN
2019 elections: PM cautions first-time voters against 'mission mahamilavat'
Elections 2019: Bollywood celebs who cast their vote & those who could not

Bollywood celebs participate in the world's largest democratic election, check out who cast their vote & those who could not

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Dia Mirza shows her ink-marked finger after casting vote
Hrithik Roshan with his family during the 4th phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan shows her ink-marked finger after casting vote
Kangana Ranaut at a polling station in Mumbai
Varun Dhawan after casting vote during the 4th phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections
Malaika Arora shows her ink-marked finger after casting vote
Arjun Rampal after casting vote during the 4th phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections
Congress's candidate from Mumbai North constituency Urmila Matondkar shows her inked marked finger
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta Ghai show their inked marked finger
Madhuri Dixit after casting vote during the 4th phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections
Aamir Khan with his wife Kiran Rao show their inked marked finger after casting vote
Priyanka Chopra has specially flown down to Mumbai from LA to vote
Filmmaker Kunal Kohli after casting vote
Sonali Bendre and her husband and Bollywood filmaker Goldie Behl show their inked marked finger
Lyricist and film director Gulzar shows his ink-marked finger after casting vote
Prem Chopra shows his ink-marked finger after casting vote
Salman Khan shows his ink-marked finger
Katrina Kaif is a UK citizen, and thereby she won't be able to vote
Alia Bhatt holds a British passport and hence cannot vote in India
Sunny Leone holds a Canadian passport and therefore she cannot vote
First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 14:54 IST

