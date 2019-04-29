Elections 2019: Bollywood celebs who cast their vote & those who could not

Dia Mirza shows her ink-marked finger after casting vote
Hrithik Roshan and his family during the 4th phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan shows her ink-marked finger after casting vote
Kangana Ranaut at a polling station in Mumbai
Varun Dhawan after casting vote during the 4th phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections
Malaika Arora shows her ink-marked finger after casting vote
Arjun Rampal after casting vote during the 4th phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections
Urmila Matondkar, the Congres party's candidate from Mumbai North, shows her marked finger
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta Ghai
Madhuri Dixit after casting vote during the 4th phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections
Aamir Khan with his wife Kiran Rao pose for photographs after casting their vote
Priyanka Chopra flew down to Mumbai from LA to vote
Filmmaker Kunal Kohli after casting vote
Sonali Bendre and her husband and Bollywood filmaker Goldie Behl
Lyricist and film director Gulzar shows his ink-marked finger after casting vote
Screen baddie Prem Chopra
Salman Khan shows his ink-marked finger
Katrina Kaif is a UK citizen, and thereby she won't be able to vote
Alia Bhatt holds a British passport and hence cannot vote in India
Sunny Leone holds a Canadian passport and therefore she cannot vote
