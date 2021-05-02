Elections result: NDA surges ahead of Congress-led Grand Alliance in Assam

The ruling BJP-led surged ahead of the Grand Alliance spearheaded by the in Assam, leading in 71 of the 110 seats from where trends were available till 11.25 am on Sunday.

The Grand Alliance is ahead in 38 places.

BJP candidates are leading in 54 seats, while those of its ally AGP in 10 and UPPL in seven.

The has established leads in 26 places and AIUDF in 10.

Assam has a 126-member assembly and 64 seats are needed for a simple majority.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)