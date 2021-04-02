Mamata govt runs on 3T model of 'Tolabaji, Tanashahi, Tushtikaran': Shah

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal Assembly polls: Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP distributing money
Mamata back on her feet, sings national anthem as Nandigram campaign ends
Nandigram poll: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to stay for whole day
West Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee conducts massive roadshow in Nandigram
Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee will lose, says Suvendu after casting vote
-
Union Home Minister Amit
Shah on Friday lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of running the TMC government in the state on the 3T model of 'Tolabaji' (extortion), 'Tanashahi' (dictatorship) and 'Tushtikaran' (appeasement).
Shah exuded confidence that Banerjee, who is contesting her former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram seat, will lose from the constituency in Purba Medinipur district.
Identifying cross-border infiltration as the biggest problem of the north Bengal region, which he claimed faced injustice at the hands of the TMC government, the Union home minister promised to completely stop illegal immigration from neighbouring Bangladesh if the BJP is voted to power in the state.
He also promised that the BJP will spend Rs 2,000 crore annually on north Bengal's development and establish an AIIMS to cater to the medical necessities of the people of the region.
Addressing an election rally in Coochbehar district's Sitalkuchi, situated near the India-Bangladesh border, he said, "Cross-border Infiltration is north Bengal's biggest problem. The TMC government can never stop it, only we can."
"Mamata Banerjee runs the state government on the 3T model of 'Tolabaji' (extortion), 'Tanashahi' (dictatorship) and 'Tushtikaran' (appeasement)," he said.
Exuding confidence of coming to power in the state with a massive mandate, Shah said, "We are winning in the first two phases of elections (held on March 27 and April 1). Mamata didi is losing in Nandigram."
Shah accused the TMC government of meting out injustice to the north Bengal region.
"Mamata didi has done nothing for the development of the region. After coming to power, the BJP will constitute a North Bengal Development Board and spend Rs 2,000 crore annually on the region's development.
"We will also establish an AIIMS, which will cater to the medical necessities of not only Coochbehar district but also of the entire region," he said.
The constituencies in Coochbehar district will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 10. Results of all the 294 assembly seats will be declared on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU