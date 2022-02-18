If I was a terrorist, why was there no action from govt agencies: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani dies in Srinagar
Separatist leader Geelani laid to rest amid tight security in Srinagar
Pakistan mourns death of Kashmiri separatist leader Geelani in Srinagar
China wary about Taliban commitments on Uyghur separatist group ETIM
YouTube trends 2021: Gaming tops India charts along comedy and pranks
-
Terming allegations levelled against him by former party leader Kumar Vishwas 'Comedy', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday described himself as "world's sweetest terrorist who builds roads, hospitals and sends elderly people to pilgrimage.
Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas had alleged that Kejriwal had spoken about becoming PM of a separate state. In a video, Kumar is seen saying, "One day, he (Kejriwal) told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation.. he wants power at any cost."
They have all teamed up against me and they are calling me a terrorist. It is comedy. If that is the case, then why doesn't (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji have me arrested?" asked Kejriwal in a press conference on Friday.
Addressing the press conference, Kejriwal asked what were the Centre's security agencies doing until now. "What were agencies during the Congress and BJP's tenure doing till now? Why did they not arrest me? This is such a humorous matter," he added.
He said: "I must be the world's sweetest terrorist, a terrorist who provides schools, hospitals, electricity, roads, water..". He added further that 100 years back, Bhagat Singh was called a terrorist by the British and I'm his staunch follower. Today, history is repeating itself. These all corrupt people have teamed up to brand the disciple of Bhagat Singh a terrorist, but people know the truth, said the Delhi CM.
PM Modi and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were among those who attacked Kejriwal over Kumar Vishwas's video wherein he accused Kejriwal of making separatist comments.
--IANS
avr/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU