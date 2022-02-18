BJP twisted Channi's remark made for AAP, BJP leaders: Priyanka Gandhi

general secretary Vadra on Thursday came out in defence of Punjab Chief Minister over the political brouhaha caused by his UP de bhaiya' remark, saying the comments were made for AAP leaders and BJP campaigners in the northern state.

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Channi and Gandhi for cheering the chief minister while he made the remark, the general secretary accused the BJP of using its propaganda machinery to twist the statement.

"Channi ji said specifically that Punjab should be ruled by Punjabis, not by outsiders - that was the context of his comment. He was referring to AAP leaders and BJP campaigners in Punjab.

"The BJP, with the help of its propaganda machinery funded by its top industrialist friends, resorts to twisting statements and using them against the opposition because it has run out of political points to debate on," Gandhi said in a statement to PTI.

On the prime minister's attack that she had collaborated in the "insult" of the people of Uttar Pradesh, the leader questioned Modi on his stand on various crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh instead.

"I would like to ask him his stand on the Hathras rape case, the Unnao rape case, the custodial murder of Arun Valmiki, the massacre of tribals in Sonbhadra, the massacre of Passi family and the burning of Nishad community's boats in Prayagraj.

I want to know why he has not asked the Minister of State for Home (Ajay Mishra) to resign despite the fact that his son trampled six farmers to death. I want to know his stand on the bail of the minister's son," Gandhi said.

She further said the prime minister's silence on these issues is an insult to the people of UP, not Channi's comment on politicians from outside Punjab who want to run Punjab.

"The BJP should stop trying to divert from the real issues of these elections. Let me remind them, these are -- jobs, price rise, health, education, small and medium businesses, farmer's problems, women's emancipation and development. They have failed in each of these fronts," the AICC general secretary added.

Modi earlier hit out at Channi for his UP de bhaiye' remark and also targeted the AAP, accusing it of "dreaming to break up" the state.

Lashing out at Channi, Modi asked if the Punjab chief minister could use such a language for the land where Guru Ravidas and Sikh Guru Gobind Singh were born. He also attacked Gandhi for clapping when Channi made the remarks.

Channi had courted controversy by asking people during a road show not to let the "bhaiya" of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi enter the state, a remark apparently aimed at AAP leaders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)