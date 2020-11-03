JUST IN
Nagaland bypolls see 67.92% turnout till 1 pm in two assembly seats
Business Standard

Bihar election phase-2 in pictures: Nitish, Tejashwi, Chirag, others vote

Polling in Phase-2 is underway in 94 constituencies of Bihar Assembly elections 2020

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Election

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Election
Polling in Phase-2 is underway in 94 constituencies of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.

ITBP jawans help differently-abled voters at polling booths

ITBP jawans help differently-abled voters at polling booths
LJP President Chirag Paswan shows finger marked with ink after casting his vote

LJP President Chirag Paswan shows finger marked with ink after casting his vote
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after casting a vote for the second phase of the Bihar Election in Patna

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after casting a vote for the second phase of the Bihar Election in Patna
Tejashwi Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and chief ministerial face of grand alliance, is contesting from the Raghopur constituency, whereas his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is fighting from Hasanpur.

Former Chief Minister and RJD senior leader Rabri Devi before casting her vote at a polling station in Patna

Former Chief Minister and RJD senior leader Rabri Devi before casting her vote at a polling station in Patna
Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi shows his finger marked with ink after casting his vote in Patna

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi shows his finger marked with ink after casting his vote in Patna
In Bankipur, Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya Choudhary and Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha will take on BJP's three-time MLA Nitin Nabin.

32.82% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

32.82% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm
Nearly 33 per cent of the total 2.85 crore electors exercised their franchise till 1 pm on Tuesday in 94 constutiencies of Bihar during the second phase of assembly elections. The highest poll percentage of 41.25 has been recorded in Muzaffarpur among the 17 districts, where the 94 seats are located, according to the Election Commission's Voter Turnout App, updated till 1 pm.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad with his wife Maya Shankar after casting their vote in Patna on Tuesday

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad with his wife Maya Shankar after casting their vote in Patna on Tuesday
First Published: Tue, November 03 2020. 14:57 IST

