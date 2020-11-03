Bihar election phase-2 in pictures: Nitish, Tejashwi, Chirag, others vote

Bihar Chief Minister shows finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Election

Polling in Phase-2 is underway in 94 constituencies of Bihar Assembly 2020.

ITBP jawans help differently-abled voters at polling booths

LJP President Chirag Paswan shows finger marked with ink after casting his vote

RJD leader after casting a vote for the second phase of the Bihar Election in Patna

Tejashwi Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and chief ministerial face of grand alliance, is contesting from the Raghopur constituency, whereas his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is fighting from Hasanpur.

Former Chief Minister and RJD senior leader Rabri Devi before casting her vote at a polling station in Patna

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi shows his finger marked with ink after casting his vote in Patna

In Bankipur, Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya Choudhary and Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha will take on BJP's three-time MLA Nitin Nabin.

32.82% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

Nearly 33 per cent of the total 2.85 crore electors exercised their franchise till 1 pm on Tuesday in 94 constutiencies of Bihar during the second phase of assembly The highest poll percentage of 41.25 has been recorded in Muzaffarpur among the 17 districts, where the 94 seats are located, according to the Election Commission's Voter Turnout App, updated till 1 pm.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad with his wife Maya Shankar after casting their vote in Patna on Tuesday