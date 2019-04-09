JUST IN
BJD to play crucial role in govt formation at Centre, says manifesto
In pictures: Preparations ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections

The first phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held on Thursday and the counting of votes will take place on May 23

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

An EVM awareness team uses the famous double-decker living root bridges to traverse polling stations in Nongriat, Shillong

An EVM awareness team uses the famous double-decker living root bridges to traverse polling stations in Nongriat, Shillong
Photo- PTI

 

Workers carry boxes containing Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail machines (VVPATs) at a distribution centre in Patna

Workers carry boxes containing Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail machines (VVPATs) at a distribution centre in Patna
Photo- PTI

 

A Tripura State Rifles jawan casts his vote through postal ballot for the Lok Sabha elections in Dharmanagar

A Tripura State Rifles jawan casts his vote through postal ballot for the Lok Sabha elections in Dharmanagar
Photo- PTI

 

A view of sweets bearing different party symbols and leaders at a shop in Kolkata

A view of sweets bearing different party symbols and leaders at a shop in Kolkata
Photo- PTI

 

Security personnel head to a polling booth on a ferry ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Majuli, Assam

Security personnel head to a polling booth on a ferry ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Majuli, Assam
Photo- PTI

 

Election officials organise documents ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Dibrugarh, Assam

Election officials organise documents ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Dibrugarh, Assam
Photo- PTI

 

An electoral official demonstrates the functioning of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) during a training programme in Patna

An electoral official demonstrates the functioning of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) during a training programme in Patna
Photo- PTI

 

Security forces personnel show their voter identity cards before casting their votes through postal ballots for the Lok Sabha elections in Agartala, Tripura

Security forces personnel show their voter identity cards before casting their votes through postal ballots for the Lok Sabha elections in Agartala, Tripura
Photo- PTI

 


First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 21:26 IST

