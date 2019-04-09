In pictures: Preparations ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections

An EVM awareness team uses the famous double-decker living root bridges to traverse polling stations in Nongriat, Shillong
Workers carry boxes containing Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail machines (VVPATs) at a distribution centre in Patna
A Tripura State Rifles jawan casts his vote through postal ballot for the Lok Sabha elections in Dharmanagar
A view of sweets bearing different party symbols and leaders at a shop in Kolkata
Security personnel head to a polling booth on a ferry ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Majuli, Assam
Election officials organise documents ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Dibrugarh, Assam
An electoral official demonstrates the functioning of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) during a training programme in Patna
Security forces personnel show their voter identity cards before casting their votes through postal ballots for the Lok Sabha elections in Agartala, Tripura
