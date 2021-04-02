In poll-bound Kerala, PM mentions 'seven deadly sins' of LDF and UDF

With Good Friday being observed in poll-bound Kerala, Prime Minister used a Biblical reference for targeting the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-headed UDF, saying the two fronts have committed the ‘seven deadly sins’ including greed and lust for power.

“You all have heard of the seven deadly sins. and LDF have committed their own seven deadly sins in Kerala,” Modi said at an election rally here on Friday, attacking the two fronts which have been ruling Kerala alternatively over the years.

“The first sin is pride and arrogance. and LDF feel that they can never be defeated. This has made their leaders very arrogant and disconnected from their roots, while the second sin is their greed for money,” he said, referring to the gold, dollar and solar cases, which has tainted the two fronts.

The gold smuggling case is about the seizure of 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore from a diplomatic baggage at the Thiruvananthapuram airport in July last year and the dollar case pertains to alleged smuggling of $1,90,000 (equivalent to Rs 1.3 crore by a former fin­ance head of UAE consulate).

The Solar panel scandal, which hit the previous government of Oommen Chandy, relates to a couple cheating people of crores of rupees by promising to install solar panels and offering franchise and jobs. Modi claimed the two fronts were envious, jealous and want to outdo each other in committing wrongs.