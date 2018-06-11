Jayanagar Assembly bypoll: 51% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka: Jayanagar Assembly Election 2018 sees 34% polling till 1 pm
Karnataka polls: Jayanagar BJP MLA Vijaya Kumar dies of cardiac arrest
Tripura Assembly election 2018: Total voter turnout stands at 74%, says EC
R K Nagar bypoll: Over 73% voter turnout recorded in Jaya's vacant seat
4 more state elections in 2018: How it willl change the political equations
-
A voter turnout of 51 percent has been recorded in Bengaluru city's Jayanagar assembly constituency till 5 p.m. on Monday.
The election was countermanded after the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate B.N. Vijayakumar, who was the sitting MLA from the seat. Currently, the party has fielded his brother B.N. Prahlad.
Earlier on June 5, the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) decided to support the Congress after withdrawing its candidate Kalegowda from the Jayanagar assembly constituency.
The H.D. Kumaraswamy-led party will now support Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy, the daughter of heavyweight and former state minister R. Ramalinga Reddy.
The party added that it would campaign for the Congress as well.
The counting of votes for the 222 of the 224 assembly seats in the Karnataka state assembly took place on May 15.
The BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the state assembly with 104 seats, while the Congress and JD(S) garnered 78 seats and 37 seats respectively.
However, after days of high-political drama in the state, the Congress and the JD(S) came together and managed to form the government in the state in partnership.