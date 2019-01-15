Left doesn't respect Indian culture: Modi slams Kerala govt on Sabarimala

-
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha polls 2019: RSS chief Bhagwat articulates BJP's electoral gambits
Lok Sabha election 2019: PM Modi faces no real challenge, says Paswan
The 'unholy alliance' against Modi, and the election he wants us to forget
Amit Shah bets on UP for Modi govt's return in 2019 Lok Sabha polls
Declaring PM nominee before 2019 polls may hurt opposition's unity: CPI
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the left government in Kerala on the Sabarimala issue, saying Communists do not respect India's culture and spirituality.
Hitting out at the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Opposition, spearheaded by the UDF in the state, he said both the fronts were two sides of the same coin and accused them of neglecting people of the state.
"We know that the Communists do not respect India's culture, history and spirituality," Modi said at a public meeting here.
Modi said the Congress party has multiple stands on the Sabarimala issue.
"They say one thing in Parliament and another in Pathanamthitta (where the Lord Ayyappa shrine is located)," the Prime Minister said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU