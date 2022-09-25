Kejriwal, Mann to meet sanitation, contractual workers in Gujarat today

Delhi Chief Minister and his Punjab counterpart will meet sanitation workers as well as contractual and outsourced employees of the government in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The two Aam Aadmi Party leaders will also hold a two hall meeting with youth from the state, where the Assembly polls are due in December this year, the AAP said.

The AAP been making a concerted effort to emerge as the main force against the ruling BJP in the state, with leaders like Kejriwal and others promising various "guarantees" to the electorate if voted to power.

On Sunday, AAP national convener Kejriwal and Punjab CM Mann will interact with youth at a town hall meet in Ahmedabad.

They will also address contractual and outsourced employees of the state government and meet sanitation workers, the AAP said.

During his multiple visits to in the recent past, Kejriwal offered a number of "guarantees", including free electricity up to 300 units, allowances to unemployed people and women as well as sops to the business community.

On Saturday, AAP's co-incharge and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha visited Rajkot in the state and asked people to vote for his party.

Chadha said voting for the Congress was futile as the party had been unable to beat the BJP in the last 27 years.

The people of Gujarat want a change and are looking at AAP to deliver the "Kejriwal model of governance", he had said.

