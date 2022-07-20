Bhagwant Mann slams Centre for non-representation of Punjab in MSP panel

-
ALSO READ
Punjab houses to get 300 units of free electricity from today: CM Bhagwant
Punjab: 10 AAP MLAs to take oath as Ministers in Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet
Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann to take oath alone on Wednesday: Report
Punjab govt to replicate Delhi's education model: CM Bhagwant Mann
Ten AAP MLAs inducted into Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab
-
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday slammed the Centre for not giving the state a representation in the committee formed on minimum support price.
AAP leader and the party's Rajya Sabha MP alleged the exclusion of Punjab from the Minimum Support Price (MSP) panel was "deliberate" and termed it an "insult" to the people of the state.
In a tweet, Mann said, "I condemn that the Centre has not given representation to Punjab in the panel on MSP as was promised to farmers... Punjab's farmers are already stuck in crop cycle and debt. MSP is our legal right... The Centre should ensure representation of Punjab in the MSP committee."
The Union government has formed a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP), eight months after it promised to set up such a panel. According to the notification issued on Monday, the committee will look into ways to make MSP available to farmers by making the system more effective and transparent.
Besides MSP, the committee will look into ways to promote natural farming, crop diversification, and micro-irrigation schemes.
Among others, senior members of agricultural universities, five central government secretaries and chief secretaries of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha are part of the panel.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions, has declared that it will not be a part of the panel. Rejecting the committee, it alleged that "so-called farmer leaders" who supported the now-repealed farm laws are its members.
Objecting to the exclusion of Punjab institutions and state government representatives from the MSP committee, Chadha said, "By deliberately excluding Punjab, the Central government has insulted our people."
He claimed that principles of federalism had been "violated" through the non-representation of states, especially Punjab.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU