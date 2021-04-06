Kerala Assembly elections: 52.41% polling in state by 2 pm amid Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Kerala Assembly polls: 2,138 nominations filed for 140 constituencies
After unparalleled electioneering, Kerala set for Assembly polls on Tuesday
Kerala CM, 6 CPI(M) ministers in fray; FM Thomas Isaac denied poll ticket
Parties field actors, TV stars in Kerala, adding glamour to poll arena
Kerala Assembly elections: At half way mark, state nearing 50% turnout
-
Brisk polling was
witnessed in various places in Kerala on Tuesday with 52.41 percent of 2.74 crore electorate having already cast their vote by noon in the assembly elections being held under the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the soaring temperatures, long queues were seen in various constituencies with men accounting for 54.31 per cent of the total votes polled till 2 pm.
As many as 50.63 per cent women and 23.87 transgender voters have also exercised their franchise.
Taliparamba, Dharmadam, Aroor, Chertala, Wadakkanchery and Karunagapally constituencies reported heavy polling.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Dharmadam) Opposition leader, Ramesh Chennithala (Haripad), Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy (Puthupally), BJP state president K Surendran (Konni and Manjeswaram) and 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, (Palakkad) were among those who had voted before noon.
According to the Election commission, 52.41 per cent polling was recorded by 2 pm, seven hours after polling commenced at 7am for the 140 seats.
Mohammed Ashraff Kalathil, a presiding officer of a booth in Payyanur constituency in Kannur was hospitalised after being allegedly attacked by CPI(M) activists as he prevented a man who had come to vote with his ration card.
The voting was held up for half an hour and another officer appointed while Kalathil was shifted to the hospital.
In another incident, UDF candidate in Andoor, Abdul Raheed, in Kannur was allegedly manhandled by marxist workers.
A 65-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman standing in the queue to vote at Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district and Chavittuvary in Kottayam respectively collapsed and died.
The state had witnessed a fierce campaign in the run up to the polls by the ruling CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF), Opposition Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP led NDA.
Talking to reporters after casting his vote, Chief Minister Vijayan expressed confidence that the LDF would be voted back to power.
"I have full faith in the people, who are with the left," he said adding the front would get more seats than it had won in the 2016 assembly polls, thus registering a 'historical' win.
The BJP account in Nemom, the solitary seat won by the saffron party in the 2016 polls, will be 'closed', he said.
On the polling day also, sparks flew over the Sabarimala issue with the LDF and UDF locking horns.
Vijayan said the devotees of Lord Ayyappa and all other gods will be with the LDF.
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala opined that bhaktas will not forgive the left front, which will face the wrath of Lord Ayyappa as CWC member, A K Antony, sought the CM's apology.
Kerala had witnessed violent protests by activists of BJP and Right wing outfits after the LDF government decided to implement the 2018 Supreme court verdict allowing women of all age groups to offer prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala, where traditionally women in the menstrual age group of 10-50 are banned from worshipping.
Besides Vijayan, 11 of his cabinet colleagues are among the 957 candidates in fray in the state.
The voting for Malappuram Lok Sabha bypoll, necessitated by the resignation of P K Kunhalikutty, who is contesting to the state assembly, is also being held.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU