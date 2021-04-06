Kerala registers 69.95 turnout till 5 pm, 63.47 in Tamil Nadu: EC

The voter turnout in the was 69.95 per cent, 63.47 per cent in Tamil Nadu and 77.90 per cent in Puducherry till 5 pm, the said Tuesday.

In Assam, the turnout in the third and final phase of was 78.94 per cent while in West Bengal, where polls are being held in eight phases, the turnout in the third phase was 77.68 per cent till 5 pm, the Commission said in a statement.

Polling was held "peacefully", the EC said.

was held in 1.5 lakh polling stations across 475 assembly constituencies in the four states and the union territory of Puducherry on Tuesday.

During the ongoing elections till this phase, a record seizure of Rs 947.98 crore has been made from the four states and Puducherry as on April 6.

The seizure figure, which includes seizure of cash, liquor, narcotics, freebies, is more than 4.198 times higher than the total combined seizure of Rs 225.77 crore in the 2016 assembly polls.

The Commission has been laying specific emphasis on inducement free elections and curbing the malaise of undue money power, liquor, freebies.

