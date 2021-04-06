Kerala registers 69.95 turnout till 5 pm, 63.47 in Tamil Nadu: EC

-
ALSO READ
Kerala polls: 78% voter turnout recorded in final phase, counting on Dec 16
Kerala Assembly elections: At half way mark, state nearing 50% turnout
West Bengal Assembly polls: 13.14% voter turnout till 9 am in second phase
Congress leader Chacko resigns from party, alleges groupism in Kerala unit
Bengal polls: Amid violence, voter turnout reaches 37.42% till 11:31 am
-
The voter turnout in the Kerala assembly polls was 69.95 per cent, 63.47 per cent in Tamil Nadu and 77.90 per cent in Puducherry till 5 pm, the Election Commission said Tuesday.
In Assam, the turnout in the third and final phase of voting was 78.94 per cent while in West Bengal, where polls are being held in eight phases, the turnout in the third phase was 77.68 per cent till 5 pm, the Commission said in a statement.
Polling was held "peacefully", the EC said.
Voting was held in 1.5 lakh polling stations across 475 assembly constituencies in the four states and the union territory of Puducherry on Tuesday.
During the ongoing elections till this phase, a record seizure of Rs 947.98 crore has been made from the four states and Puducherry as on April 6.
The seizure figure, which includes seizure of cash, liquor, narcotics, freebies, is more than 4.198 times higher than the total combined seizure of Rs 225.77 crore in the 2016 assembly polls.
The Commission has been laying specific emphasis on inducement free elections and curbing the malaise of undue money power, liquor, freebies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU