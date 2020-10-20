Lalu attacks Nitish over remark linking coastal areas to industries

-
After Kashmiri militants, Article 370, Left extremism and Jinnah, the Indian Ocean is the latest to enter the political war of words in Bihar at a time when the campaign for the Assembly polls is in full swing.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and asked him: "Do we now have to send the Indian Ocean for the development of Bihar?"
Lalu posted a cartoon and a statement in the Bhojpuri language on social media to slam Nitish for his statement that big industries had not come in Bihar as it was not located in a coastal area.
While giving a clarification on the lack of jobs in Bihar, Nitish Kumar, during a virtual rally in the second week of October had said that although the state was on the development path, big industries had not come here as it is not situated near a sea coast. Industrialists generally prefer coastal areas to establish industries, he said.
In the cartoon posted by Lalu, a person is asking a group of people carrying water why they were carrying it, was there a fire somewhere? In reply the water-carriers say they are carrying sea water as Nitish Kumar is saying bring the ocean to Bihar for industries to be established.
"You cannot hide the failure of 15 years by making such excuses," Lalu said in his tweet.
Lalu Prasad asked Nitish Kumar to go home and relax as you are tired now.
Lalu Prasad is currently in Ranchi jail after he was convicted in the fodder scam. The tweet is posted on his Twitter handle @laluprasadrjd.
The JDU-BJP government is facing the heat after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announced that the RJD will provide 10 lakh government jobs to the youths of Bihar in the first cabinet meeting if his party comes to power.
