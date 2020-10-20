Entry of parachute candidate triggers mass resignation in JDU unit in Sakra

-
Patna (Bihar) [India], October 19 (ANI): Local Janata Dal (United) workers decided to submit mass resignations after the candidature of Ashok Kumar Chaudhary in Muzzafarpur's Sakra constituency was announced.
Chaudhary was elected from Kanti constituency as an independent legislator.
Party workers were miffed as many senior JD-U leaders were present in the party and strengthened it at the grassroots level but the party gave the ticket to Chaudhary. In response of Chaudhary's selection, workers and many local leaders staged a peaceful protest but it didn't affect the top brass of the party.
After deliberations, the workers decided to submit mass resignation in protest against fielding parachute candidate.
"The top leadership has broken the morale of the party workers by this decision and that is why the decision of mass resignation was taken," former JDU district president Hariom Kushwaha said.
He alleged that Chaudhary has both money and muscle power and that is what the top leadership is concerned with.
"The present candidate has both money and muscle power and top leaders want that candidate only and that is why workers felt insulted and took this decision," he added.
Kushwaha said now the whole bunch will help the local and eligible candidate win and try to make the parachute candidate of JDU lose.
Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10. Sakra will go to polls in the third phase.
