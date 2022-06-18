Maharashtra set for another contest between MVA, BJP for MLC polls

-
ALSO READ
MVA MLAs upset with Maharashtra govt: Fadnavis after BJP's Rajya Sabha win
Congress-NCP, not Bharatiya Janata Party our real enemy: Shiv Sena leader
Shiv Sena, NCP may form alliance in upcoming Goa Assembly polls
No cross-voting by MVA MLAs in Rajya Sabha elections: Praful Patel
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
-
With just 48 hours to go before a thriller contest for the Maharashtra Legislative Council biennial elections, the main contest will be between Congress' Mumbai President Bhai Jagtap and BJP's Prasad Lad for the 10th seat.
A total of 11 candidates are vying for the 10 MLC seats vide the electoral college comprising 288 MLAs, though effectively 285 shall vote in the elections on Monday (June 20).
Jagtap, 66, is a trade unionist heading the Bharatiya Kamgar Karmachari Mahasangh (BKKM) and President of Mumbai Congress, while Lad, 51, is a former MLC and ex-chairman of Mumbai Buildings Repair and Reconstruction Board.
Both considered good pals on a personal level, Lad is considered a confidante of Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and has been a trouble-shooter for the BJP on various occasions.
Of the 288-member lower house, one Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke died recently, while two NCP MLAs Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik - currently in jail - were denied permission by Bombay High Court to vote for the MLC polls.
The quota for winning - depending on the actual votes cast - would be 26 or 27 per candidate, and the 29 MLAs of smaller parties or independents will play a crucial role in the elections.
The MVA has fielded Sachin Ahit and Amasha Padvi (Shiv Sena), Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar and Eknath Khadse (Nationalist Congress Party), Chandrakant Handore and Bhai Jagtap (Congress).
The BJP has nominated Pravin Darekar, Prof Ram Shinde, Shrikant Bhartiya, Uma Khapre and Prasad Lad.
With a strength of 106, the BJP can comfortably bag four of the five seats it is contesting and the battle will be for Lad's candidature vis-a-vis Jagtap.
The Sena with 55 legislators and NCP with 51 MLAs can easily win their two seats respectively, while the Congress with 44 legislators would require around a dozen votes from the independents, smaller parties or its allies.
Both MVA and BJP are desperately wooing the independents and smaller parties though the Samajwadi Party, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi have yet to indicate which side they will vote for.
--IANS
qn/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor