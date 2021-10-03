Mamata takes massive lead in Bhabanipur, TMC ahead in two Murshidabad seats

Chief Minister was leading by 12,435 votes in the Bhabanipur bypoll after the fourth round of counting on Sunday morning, as per the Election Commission.

The was also leading in Murshidabad's Samserganj and Jangipur where counting of votes for assembly elections was underway.

Banerjee, the candidate in the Bhabanipur seat in south Kolkata, secured 16,397 votes, as per official data after the fourth round of counting.

Her nearest rival, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, secured 3,962 votes, while Srijib Biswas of the CPI(M) secured 315 votes.

Total 21 rounds of counting will be held in Bhabanipur.

In Samserganj, candidate Amirul Islam was leading by 3,768 votes after the fifth round of counting. He secured 19,751 votes, while his nearest rival Zaidur Rahaman of the Congress received 15,983 votes.

Jangipur's TMC candidate Jakir Hossain was leading by 4,715 votes after the second round of counting. Hossain secured 9,213 votes and his nearest rival, BJP's Sujit Das, got 4,498 votes.

Voting in the seats was held on September 30.

