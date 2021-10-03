Mamata takes massive lead in Bhabanipur, TMC ahead in two Murshidabad seats

-
ALSO READ
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: EC imposes strict curbs on poll campaigns
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: 75.06% voter turnout recorded till 5.30 pm
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was leading by 12,435 votes in the Bhabanipur bypoll after the fourth round of counting on Sunday morning, as per the Election Commission.
The TMC was also leading in Murshidabad's Samserganj and Jangipur where counting of votes for assembly elections was underway.
Banerjee, the TMC candidate in the Bhabanipur seat in south Kolkata, secured 16,397 votes, as per official data after the fourth round of counting.
Her nearest rival, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, secured 3,962 votes, while Srijib Biswas of the CPI(M) secured 315 votes.
Total 21 rounds of counting will be held in Bhabanipur.
In Samserganj, TMC candidate Amirul Islam was leading by 3,768 votes after the fifth round of counting. He secured 19,751 votes, while his nearest rival Zaidur Rahaman of the Congress received 15,983 votes.
Jangipur's TMC candidate Jakir Hossain was leading by 4,715 votes after the second round of counting. Hossain secured 9,213 votes and his nearest rival, BJP's Sujit Das, got 4,498 votes.
Voting in the seats was held on September 30.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU