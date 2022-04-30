Moscow has evacuated over 1 million people from Ukraine: Rusian official

-
Russia's foreign minister says Moscow has evacuated over 1 million people from Ukraine since the war there began.
The comments Saturday by Sergey Lavrov in an interview with Chinese state news agency Xinhua come as Ukraine has accused Moscow of forcefully sending Ukrainians out of the country. Lavrov said that figure included more than 300 Chinese civilians.
Lavrov offered no evidence to support his claim in the interview.
Lavrov also said that negotiations continue between Russia and Ukraine almost every day. However, he cautioned that progress has not been easy.
Lavrov in part blamed the bellicose rhetoric and inflammatory actions of Western supporters of the Kyiv regime for disrupting the talks. However, Russian state TV nightly has had guests suggest that Moscow use nuclear weapons in the conflict.
