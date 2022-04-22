Guwahati civic polls underway, around 30% ballots cast till 1 p.m.

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Pro-talks ULFA doubtful over Centre's 'sincerity' towards peace parleys
LIVE: UP records 60.17% voter turnout in first phase of Assembly elections
-
Voting for the 60-seat Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is underway on Friday with around 30 per cent ballots cast till 1 p.m.
At least 197 candidates from 57 wards are in the fray in the election which is being held after a gap of nine years.
Officials of the State Election Commission said that no untoward incident has been reported so far since balloting began at 7.30 a.m. Voting will end at 4.30 p.m.
Electronic Voting Machines are being used in the politically important elections.
Besides the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded 40 candidates, giving added importance to the polls.
After its win in the recent Punjab Assembly elections and buoyed by its first taste of success in two municipal wards in Lakhimpur and Tinsukia districts in last month's civic polls, the AAP is seeking to expand its base in Assam and in the northeastern region.
The political parties both national and local, have gone all out to woo the people promising a flood-free, crime-free and development centric city with piped water to all households besides availability of all other basic civic amenities.
Meanwhile, BJP candidates in three wards have already been elected unopposed.
The BJP had given seven seats to its ally, Asom Gana Parishad.
Altogether 7,96,829 voters including 3,99,911 females and 27 belonging to the third gender are eligible to exercise their franchise.
The votes will be counted on April 24.
--IANS
sc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor