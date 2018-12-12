JUST IN
Shekhar Gupta: 10 rude lessons for BJP
Business Standard

MP election result: Congress may need support of 1 independent candidate

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has won from his traditional Budhni seat by a margin of 58,999 votes

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

The Congress will have to enlist the support of at least one of the four independents or of the lone Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate elected in Madhya Pradesh to form the next government in the state.

As of 5.30 am on Wednesday, the results for 225 of the 230 seats have been declared. The Congress has won 112 and is leading in three seats. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 113 seats. The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has won one seat and leading in one more. The Samajwadi Party (SP) has won one seat and Independent candidates have won four.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has won from his traditional Budhni seat by a margin of 58,999 votes, defeating former Union minister and senior Congress leader Arun Yadav.

Counting for the election, held on November 28, began at 8 am Tuesday.

Following is the party position in the outgoing House: BJP -165, Congress - 58, BSP - four and Independents - three.
First Published: Wed, December 12 2018. 06:05 IST

