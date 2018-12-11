Smelling victory over BJP in MP, Cong approaches potential allies: Sources

Smelling victory over the ruling BJP based on trends for all the 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, the has begun contacting leaders of small parties and also independents for mustering a simple majority, party sources said Tuesday.

leaders have contacted the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), (SP), (GGP) and independents who are leading, the sources said.



The is leading in 115 seats and BJP in 105 seats, as per the latest trends.

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and the party's campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia have contacted potential allies, the sources said.

Nath was in contact with BSP supremo and SP chief besides leaders of GGP whose candidate is leading in one place.

BSP is leading at four places while SP is ahead in two constituencies.

had snubbed Congress' overture for alliance in the state ahead of the elections.

Scindia has contacted the independent candidates who are leading in the vote count, said sources.