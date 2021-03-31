Narayanasamy-led Congress govt in Puducherry was a disaster, says Modi

-
Targeting senior Congress
leader V Narayanasamy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the previous party government headed by him was a 'disaster' that failed on all fronts and underlined the NDA's commitment to ensure its growth.
Addressing an election rally of the NDA, attended by AINRC founder and former chief minister N Rangasamy, AIADMK and BJP leaders, Modi said he saw a "huge wave" in support of the National Democratic Alliance in the poll-bound states of Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and this union territory.
Single phase polling is scheduled here on April 6.
Training his guns against Narayansamy, who resigned as chief minister last month after his government was reduced to a minority following a spate of resignations, Modi pointed out that the senior Congress leader was not contesting the polls this time.
"In the long list of non-performing Congress governments over the years, the previous Puducherry government has a special place. The high command government, Delhi high command government of Puducherry failed on all fronts," he said.
The Narayanasamy-led dispensation failed in all sectors like education, filling of medical seats, welfare of SC/ST communities and "there was loot and only loot," Modi alleged.
He alleged Congress MLAs were "openly talking" about corruption "directly linked to the family of the former chief minister."
He had a "resonably long experience in politics," Modi said, adding he has seen many elections but held that this year's polls here were 'unique.'
"Because the sitting chief minister has not been given a ticket. So many years of loyalty, lifting slippers of leader, doing wrong translation to impress his leader (Rahul Gandhi)-- still no ticket-- this clearly shows how much of a disaster his government has turned out to be," Modi said about Narayanasamy.
