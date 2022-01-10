Nearly 9K cops, 34 companies of CAPF to secure Noida during UP polls

-
Nearly 9,000 personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police and home guards, along with 34 companies of paramilitary troops, will be deployed across Gautam Buddh Nagar for assembly elections, Police Commissioner Alok Singh said Saturday.
Elections to the three assembly constituencies of Noida, Dadri and Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh are scheduled on February 10 during the first phase of polling in the state.
Singh said security assessment in the district has been completed as joint teams of the state government, police and other departments have toured polling stations sites and studied their criticality and vulnerability.
"A security plan for the whole district has been prepared, keeping every aspect in mind and in compliance of criteria set by the Election Commission," Singh, flanked by District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj and Joint Police Commissioner Love Kumar, said.
"Approximately 8,700 police and home guard personnel, besides 34 companies of the paramilitary force, depending on the requirement and availability of troops, will be deployed in Gautam Buddh Nagar during the polls," the police commissioner told reporters.
Arrangements have been made for their accommodation and plan drawn for their deployment, he said.
Domination plan will begin from Sunday when the first batch of paramilitary troops arrive in Gautam Buddh Nagar and will carry out flag marches in areas that have been identified as critical or vulnerable and areas of troublemakers, Singh said.
"There are a total of 248 identified troublemakers in the district and preventive action has been taken against them by the local police in view of the elections," he said.
Apart from this, political parties have been apprised of the EC's guidelines related to the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, he said, adding police will follow the changes that have been made in the Model Code of Conduct due to COVID-19.
Gautam Buddh Nagar has 16.23 registered voters -- Noida (6.90 lakh), Dadri (5.86 lakh) and Jewar (3.46 lakh). There will be 552 polling stations across the district -- Noida (149), Dadri (201) and Jewar (202), officials said.
Of the total polling stations 202 have been categoriSed 'critical', the officials added.
Results for the elections will be announced on March 10.
