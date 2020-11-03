Bihar elections: Modi to be back on Nov 3; live rallies in 200 grounds

-
ALSO READ
Bihar elections 2020: Manoj Tiwari starts election campaign of BJP
Bihar elections: "Mahagathbandhan' seat sharing talks hit roadblock
Bihar Assembly elections 2020: Fadnavis, Sushil Modi meet JDU leaders
LJP releases 2nd list of candidates; says JD(U) will push Bihar back
Bihar Assembly elections 2020: Campaigning for first phase to end today
-
As Bihar goes to polls for the second phase on Tuesday, BJP's biggest crowd puller, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be back in the state campaigning. Interestingly, his rallies will be digitally transmitted to 200 grounds in Bihar where more crowds will assemble.
The Prime Minister has two rallies scheduled for Tuesday -- one at Arariya and another at Saharsa. Both the rallies are kept early in the day deliberately.
The first rally is at 9.30 a.m. in the morning when Prime Minister Modi will address, what the BJP is calling a "vishal Jan sabha" at Farbisganj's Hawai Adda Maidan which comes under Arariya.
The second rally is scheduled at 11.30 a.m. in the morning at Saharsa's Patel Maidan.
The live telecast of this rally is being organised by BJP is 200 grounds in Bihar which will be beamed digitally.
Large screens are being put in all those 200 grounds for the assembled crowd to watch Modi in real time.
Mid to senior level BJP leaders are also asked to be in attendance in all those grounds to enthuse the crowd.
The second phase of poll on Tuesday will be held across 17 districts of Bihar.
A total 94 seats are at stake in this phase where the BJP will fight it out at 46 seats while the JD-U at 43 to defeat RJD-Congress-Left alliance in the state.
--IANS
abn/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor