People of Bihar will vote on agenda, they will vote for us: Tejashwi Yadav

Ahead of the second phase voting for Bihar Assembly election, Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that in this "tsunami of change", people of Bihar will vote on agenda of education, healthcare, inflation, etc.
Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "In this tsunami of change people of Bihar will vote on agenda of 'Padhai, Kamai, Dawai, Sichai, Mehengai' (education, employment, healthcare, farming, inflation). I am sure they will vote for us as they want a change in state, they want proactive and progressive government. People of Bihar will vote for the change."
"The first phase of the election went quite well and I believe the second phase will be much better, more people will vote in our favour. I would urge people to go and cast their votes in large numbers while taking COVID-19 precautions," he added.
Yadav also asserted that people of the state have started "hating" Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and they do not even want to hear his name.
"It will be clear, the first phase has already given an indication," Yadav said when asked who will be the Chief Minister of Bihar.
The first phase of Bihar assembly elections was held on October 28 and the remaining two are scheduled to be held today and on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
