Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan files nomination papers from Dharmadom

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday arrived at the Kannur Collectorate to submit his nomination to the Dharmadom Assembly constituency in his home turf-Kannur .
Arriving from the party office, Vijayan was accompanied by his trusted close aide M.V. Jayarajan and senior CPI leader C.N. Chandran.
Dressed in Covid protocol, Vijayan and the other two had gloves and masks besides the head gear.
After handing over the two sets of nomination papers, he got up and read out his pledge and sat down again.
And after putting his signature to numerous papers, he left without speaking to the media and drove away for his campaign in his constituency.
Vijayan won from the same constituency in the 2016 polls with a margin of 37,905 votes.
--IANS
sg/dpb
