JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Manipur Elections » News

Koo issues advisory to check fake news ahead of Assembly poll results
Business Standard

Polling begins for final phase of Manipur Assembly elections amid security

The voting for the second and final phase of Manipur Assembly elections began on Saturday morning amid tight security, election officials said.

Topics
Assembly elections | Manipur | BJP

IANS  |  Imphal 

Credit: Flickr/Soumyadeep Paul (Photo is licensed under CC BY 2.0)
The second phase of polling on Monday will decide the electoral fate of 92 candidates, including two women contestants. | Credit: Flickr/Soumyadeep Paul (Photo is licensed under CC BY 2.0)

The voting for the second and final phase of Manipur Assembly elections began on Saturday morning amid tight security, election officials said.

A large number of voters including women and new electorates queued up in front of the polling stations before the voting for 22 of the total of 60 Assembly seats started at 7 a.m.

The polling would continue till 4 p.m. without any break.

A total of 8,38,730 electors including 4,28,679 females and 31 transgender, are eligible to cast their votes across 1,247 polling stations in six electoral districts -- Thoubal, Jiribam, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati and Tamenglong.

The second phase of polling on Monday will decide the electoral fate of 92 candidates, including two women contestants.

Saturday's balloting would settle the electoral fortunes of former three time (2002-2017) Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and several other BJP government's ministers and sitting MLAs.

Covid-19 protocols for the voters, including use of face masks, sanitiser, social distancing and thermal screening, are being maintained.

--IANS

sc/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, March 05 2022. 07:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU