Skills, start-ups and sports now part of Manipur's new identity: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
BJP, Congress locked in close battle in Manipur Assembly elections
Amit Shah virtually launches projects worth Rs 2,450 cr in Manipur
PM security breach: Manipur BJP workers burn effigy of senior Cong leaders
Manipur Assembly elections: Voter turnout nearly 50% till 1 pm
Will get absolute majority in Assembly polls, says Manipur CM Biren Singh
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said Manipur's new identity is based on skills, start-ups and sports, and the state is becoming a gateway for international trade.
Addressing a virtual poll rally, Modi also said in the days to come, the BJP government will create a Rs 100-crore Manipur Start-up Fund as well as two special economic zones.
Today, Manipur's identity is being known through skills, start-ups and sports. The state, once known for bandhs and blockades, is now becoming a gateway for international trade and export, the prime minister said.
The double-engine government of the BJP is establishing the National Sports University here, and efforts must be made to turn it into an international-level sports varsity, Modi said.
The Manipur Skill University will also be set up to train youths, he added.
He also slammed the Congress for allegedly not honouring the history and sacrifices made by the people of the state for its independence, and said "we have to give new strength to the progress of development and stop those who try to halt it.
"Our government is working continuously to provide gas connections, better houses and roads" Modi said.
Potable water to every home in Manipur is being provided through the Jal Jeevan Mission, and piped connection has increased 10 times in the last five years, the PM said.
The second phase of assembly elections in Manipur for 22 seats will be held on March 5.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU