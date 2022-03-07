Priyanka in Jaipur, hints post poll alliance with SP in Uttar Pradesh

-
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was in Jaipur on Monday where she answered various queries of the media. She did not rule out the possibility of extending support to the Samajwadi Party in UP after the poll results.
When asked about the Rajasthan budget which is getting laurels across the nation, she said, "I have not seen the budget. I have been busy in the UP elections. So I can't say anything about it."
Priyanka said, "In the Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly elections, the public must have given a lot of thought before voting. Hope people have made the right decision."
However, she added that the decision to extend support to the SP will be taken based on the emerging situation. "Let the results of the election come first. Only then can something be said."
Will Congress bring new MLAs to Rajasthan to stop poaching? To this, Priyanka Gandhi said, "It is a question of the future. The conditions will get clear only after the results are out."
Priyanka Gandhi, accompanied with senior leader Rajeev Shukla, reached Sanganer airport on Monday afternoon. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara, Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma also reached the airport to receive Priyanka. From here Priyanka proceeded to the Chief Minister's residence.
According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi is here to discuss the issue of poaching of MLAs of the five states which went to the polls. The results will be announced on March 10.
Priyanka Gandhi will participate in a private event related to an NGO in a hotel in Jaipur and shall return to Lucknow on Tuesday morning at 8.30 a.m.
On International Women's Day, on March 8, Priyanka Gandhi will take out a women's march in Lucknow. Apart from women leaders of the Congress, many film personalities will also participate in this march. Women MLAs and ministers of Rajasthan have also been invited.
