Punjab Assembly elections: Congress leaders upset over denial of ticket

-
ALSO READ
Punjab Assembly Polls: Congress to give ticket to only 1 member of a family
Indian Railways rolls back increased platform ticket price to Rs 10
Denied BJP ticket, Utpal Parrikar to fight from Panaji as independent
UP elections: Congress asks ticket aspirants to deposit Rs 11,000
FinMin mandates ticket booking from 3 agents for govt-funded air travels
-
A day after the Congress released its second list of 23 candidates for the Punjab Assembly polls, several aspirants on Wednesday expressed their discontent over the denial of tickets.
They included former minister Jagmohan Singh Kang, sitting MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon, Daaman Bajwa and Satwinder Bitti.
The Congress on Tuesday night announced its second list of 23 candidates. Earlier, it had announced 86 candidates.
Jagmohan Singh Kang, who was seeking the party ticket from Kharar, alleged that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi opposed his candidature.
The Congress fielded Vijay Sharma from Mohali's Kharar.
He claimed that it was Channi who supported Vijay Sharma, a liquor contractor.
Kang said his supporters are upset over the denial of ticket.
Replying to a question, Kang said he will go by whatever his supporters say and claimed that many political parties are approaching him.
He said Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha came to his house and asked him to join his party.
Ticket aspirant Daaman Bajwa, who was demanding ticket from Sunam, also expressed her displeasure over the party's decision of ignoring her candidature.
The Congress has fielded Jaswinder Singh Dhiman from Sunam seat. Jaswinder is the son of Aamargarh MLA Surjit Dhiman.
Bajwa said she had worked for five years in the Sunam Assembly constituency.
She said with the Congress giving ticket to Jaswinder Dhiman, it will be difficult for the party to register victory from here.
Sitting MLA from Samrala, Amrik Dhillon, was also upset over the denial of ticket to him.
Dhillon, a four-time MLA, said he will go by whatever his supporters ask him to do.
Jasmel Singh, the husband of Ferozepur Rural legislator Satkar Kaur, could not hold his tears and said they left no stone unturned in serving people of the area.
The Congress fielded Aashu Banger, who recently switched over from the Aam Aadmi Party, from Ferozepur Rural seat.
Satwinder Kaur Bitti, who was the ticket aspirant from Sahnewal seat, also expressed her discontent over the denial of ticket and described this decision as unjustified.
The Congress gave the ticket to Vikram Bajwa, who is the son-in-law of former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, from Sahnewal.
Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU