Majithia fielded against Sidhu from Amritsar East, Parkash Badal from Lambi

SAD chief on Wednesday announced that senior party leader and his brother-in-law Bikram Singh Majithia will also fight the state from Amritsar East against Congress chief

Sukhbir Badal also announced the candidature of his 94-year-old father and five-time state Chief Minister from the Lambi assembly seat.

The SAD chief made the twin announcements while talking to reporters in Amritsar.

Majithia will ensure that Sidhu would forfeit his security deposit, said Badal. He had already been announced as the SAD candidate from the Majitha seat earlier.

Booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act last month, Majithia has been trying to secure an anticipatory bail from courts.

Majithia was denied relief by the and Haryana High court early this week but was given three-day protection from arrest to move the Supreme Court to challenge the high court order and seek the reprieve.

With the announcement of candidates for two more seats, the SAD has declared candidates on all 97 seats on which it is going to contest the February 20 assembly polls.

The SAD has tied up with the BSP for the coming elections.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties, the BSP will field candidates on 20 of the 117 assembly seats in while the rest will be contested by the Shiromani Akali Dal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)